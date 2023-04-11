Last Batch Of Christian Pilgrims Arrive Nigeria





The last batch of pilgrims who departed Nigeria on March 30, 2023 through the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja and the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, have arrived safely in Nigeria.

This was the 10th batch of pilgrims that participated in the NCPC December 2022 Main pilgrimage exercise made up of pilgrims from Plateau, Ekiti, Kwara, Osun, self-sponsored Pilgrims as well as consular.

Notable dignitaries amongst the batch were the deputy Governor of Ekiti state, Her Excellency, Chief Mrs Monisade Afuye.

They arrived at Queen Alia International Airport, Jordan in the early hours of March 31 where they spent three nights and visited some important landmark holy sites, including Mount Nebo where all the Nigerian Pilgrims gathered to pray for themselves and Nigeria.

The pilgrims also spent five functional nights in Israel and covered the pilgrimage circle from Galilee area, Bethlehem and Jerusalem.

In a communique released by Nigeria Christian Pilgrim…





Source: Leadership Newspaper