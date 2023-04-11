NAPTIP Tackles Skit Makers Over Child Sexual Abuse Video





The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has intervened in removing a viral video depicting child sexual abuse from Instagram.

The short video was posted by comedian Simigo featuring Ezebueze, who acted as a landlord raping a tenant’s toddler.

The video gathered hundreds of thousands of views with many well-meaning netizens pressurising the duo to take down the offensive video.

After receiving overwhelming backlash and comments from NAPTIP and other notable accounts, the skit makers deleted the video on Monday and publicly issued an apology via same Instagram page.

NAPTIP said it was leveraging on its partnership with Meta to escalate and hopefully have the user account suspended.

“Uploading or sharing child sexual exploitation material is a crime. Ignorance of the law is no excuse,” NAPTIP tweeted.





Source: Leadership Newspaper