Police Arrest 2 Over Jungle Justice In Ondo





For allegedly stoning a 35-year-old man, Olorunfemi Tope, to death in Akure, the Ondo State capital on Monday,

the State command of the Nigeria Police, on Tuesday, said it has arrested two suspects.

Tope was allegedly stoned to death by an angry mob when his alleged reckless driving resulted into an accident that claimed the lives of three persons and injured six others.

The deceased allegedly rammed into about five commercial motorcycles carrying passengers along Ijoka road by Sunday bus stop in Akure on Monday.

The driver of the car (Tope) was consequently mobbed and stoned to death while his car was set ablaze.

Reacting to the incident on a live radio programme monitored by LEADERSHIP on Tuesday, the spokesperson of State Police Command, Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, said police detectives have arrested two suspects over the incident.

Odunlami-Omisanya said one of the two arrested suspects allegedly masterminded the burning of Tope’s car.

According to her, those arrested…





Source: Leadership Newspaper