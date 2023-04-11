Police Arrest Man For Beating His Sister To Stupor In Benue





The Benue State Police Command has arrested a 59-year-old man, Kelvin Iorfa, for assaulting his younger sister, Miss Nguwasen Iorfa.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Catherine Anene, in a statement on Tuesday said that on 11/04/2023 at about 1000hrs, a report was received at ‘A’ Police Division Makurdi that Iorfa assaulted his younger sister, Miss Nguwasen Iorfa, about four days ago and a video was made to that effect.

The PPRO said, “On receiving the news the suspect was arrested immediately and in his statement, the suspect confessed that he had a heated argument with his younger sister and provoked him to beat her up that much.

“Efforts are being made to reach the victim who is said to have gone out of reach since the incident.

“The Commissioner of Police, Benue State command, CP. Wale Abass has ordered a detailed investigation into the case to unravel the condition and location of the victim.”

The Police spokesperson further quoted the Commissioner of Police as…





Source: Leadership Newspaper