Yobe Residents Lament Poor Power Supply





Residents of Damaturu, the Yobe State capital and 13 local government areas have cried out over the worsening electricity supply as the weather becomes increasingly intolerable.

One of the residents of Sabon Fegi, Alhaji Ibrahim Garba, said the power supply situation in the state was unacceptable now that the weather is too hot.

Garba said poor power supply and not having it at all had rendered the residents of the state helpless, adding that the situation is depreciating on a daily basis.

He said, “Since the heat started, I find it hard to sleep at night as there is no power for the fan or air conditioner to work”.

Another resident, Peter Moses, who stays at Malari area of Damaturu, expressed his disappointment over the lack of electricity at night, lamenting that it is having an adverse effect on him.

He said, “I want to use this opportunity to inform you that my kids no longer sleep at night. I expected that there would be enough power supply for our fans, air conditioners and…





Source: Leadership Newspaper