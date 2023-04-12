5,000 Babies Born Through Assisted Reproductive Service At Nordica – Ajayi





Africa’s leading fertility centre, Nordica Fertility Centre, has successfully recorded over 5,000 babies born through In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF), since its establishment 20 years ago.

The managing director, Nordica Fertility Centre, Dr Abayomi Ajayi who disclosed this while speaking with LEADERSHIP at the 20th anniversary of the fertility clinic in Lagos, disclosed that the centre, which commenced operation in 2003, had seen successful conception and delivery of twins, quadruplets and quintuplets, despite challenges encountered in the fertility journey.

“From our humble beginnings on April 14, 2003 at the Victoria Garden City (VGC) and with a city centre clinic on Turton Street, Yaba, we have since established clinics in Asaba, Abuja, Surulere and Lekki (Fibroid Centre) to give easier and more convenient access to our services. This is a milestone in the history of our great brand, which over the years has assisted fertility challenged couples from all walks of life and all…





Source: Leadership Newspaper