BREAKING: Lagos Launches Probe As 7-storey Building Collapses In Banana Island





The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), on Wednesday, disclosed that a seven-storey building under construction has collapsed in Lagos.

A statement by the Coordinator of the Lagos Territorial Office of NEMA, Ibrahim Farinloye, said several workers are currently trapped in the collapsed building, at Banana Island, Ikoyi, Lagos.

According to him, the agency was mobilising its staff and other first responders to the site for rescue operation.

Farinloye said, “We just received a report that a Storey building under construction at Banana Island, Ikoyi, just collapsed. Workers are trapped and we are mobilising to respond.”

LEADERSHIP, however, gathered that some workers were able to escape as they jumped from the top floor of the collapsed building.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Government said it has launched investigation into the incident, noting that the building in question was unapproved.

According to the deputy director, Public Affairs, Ministry of Physical Planning and…





Source: Leadership Newspaper