Chukwueze Makes La Liga Team Of The Week





For starred as Africa’s top performer of the weekend, netting a double in a remarkable display as Villarreal defeated Real Madrid 3-2, Super Eagles forward Samuel Chukwueze was named in LaLiga Team of the Week.

The list was compiled and published on the Twitter handle of facts and statistics platform, whoscored.com.

The 23-year-old was the only Villarreal player included in the Team of the Week which is in a 4-4-2 formation.

Chukwueze put in a five-star performance as he bagged a brace in Villarreal’s shock 3-2 win against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu.

His first goal saw him receive the ball on the edge of the box, send a dummy to Nacho before slotting past Thibaut Courtois.

And with 10 minutes left he netted the winner after curling into the top corner beyond Courtois.

His two goals against Madrid took his tally in the league to six.

Also, he has now scored 13 goals in all competitions for the Yellow Submarine this term.





Source: Leadership Newspaper