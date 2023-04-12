CJN Should Champion Live Broadcast Of Election Tribunal Hearings – Ezekwesili





Nigeria’s former Minister of Education, Obiageli Ezekwesili, has urged the the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Olukayide Ariwoola, to advance public interest and champion live broadcast of the hearings of Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT).

Ezekwesili said the current demand by Nigerians for accurate and current information from PEPT proceedings was well justified and should be heeded.

In a series of tweets via her verified Twitter handle on Wednesday, the former minister stated that Nigerians have become so much less trusting of the Judiciary evidently because of strange rulings made by courts in some key election cases.

Ezekwesili stated that judicial transparency should be an overarching goal for the Chief Justice of Nigeria, the Supreme and Appeal Courts on the 2023 presidential election hearings.

She wrote: “The CJN should advance our public interest and champion Live Broadcast of hearings. A society that habitually ignores consequences for bad behaviour…





Source: Leadership Newspaper