JUST-IN: Bandits Kill 9, Abduct 20 In Fresh Kaduna Attack





Bandits have killed nine villagers including four local vigilante members at the Sabon Layi community of Birnin Gwari local government area of Kaduna State.

The bandits who were said to have stormed the area in their large numbers shot sporadically and killed nine persons before abducting over 20 others and rustled several livestock.

It would be recalled that following a tip-off from human intelligence sources, troops of operation Forest Sanity under 1 Division Nigerian Army ambushed and neutralised a notorious bandit leader, Isiya Danwasa, and his cohort.

Intelligence gathered revealed that the bandit leader had intended to send one of his errand boys named Yunusa, to purchase some arms and ammunition in Kaduna town.

Spokesperson of 1 Division Nigerian Army, Lieutenant Colonel Musa Yahaya, revealed in a statement on Wednesday that subsequently, the errand boy was trailed and picked up by plain cloth soldiers and later used to lure two of the bandits leaders to a selected…





Source: Leadership Newspaper