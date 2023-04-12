JUST-IN: NPC Postpones Training For Enumerators, Supervisors





The National Population Commission (NPC) has postponed a training programme planned for Local Government level enumerators and supervisors engaged for the 2023 national population census exercise.

The training, which was scheduled to begin on Thursday April 13, has been postponed indefinitely.

The Commission’s Director of Public Affairs, Dr. Isiaka Yahaya, disclosed this in a statement via the Commission’s official Twitter handle on Wednesday.

He assured Nigerians that the Commission remains committed to conducting a credible and acceptable population and housing census and that all preparations were in top gear.

He said the new date for the LGA level training of supervisors and enumerators will be communicated to the public in due course.

LEADERSHIP reports that the 2023 population census exercise is still scheduled to hold from May 3 to 5, 2023 as NPC has concluded the training of its data managers and was prepared for Nigeria’s first census in 17 years.





Source: Leadership Newspaper