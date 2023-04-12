 Kano Market Infernos





In less than two weeks, three major markets in Kano witnessed fire incidents that destroyed goods worth hundreds of millions of Naira leaving traders and shop owners in a flood of wailing, weeping and gnashing of teeth.

It began on March 1, 2023 with an inferno, which razed the famous Kurmi market. Following this was the March 8, 2023 fire disaster at the popular Abubakar Rimi Market, then came the latest fire at the Singer Market on March 13.

While the Kurmi market fire that occurred in the morning of Wednesday March 1 destroyed no fewer than 80 shops with goods worth millions of naira, no fewer than 19 shops and a mosque were completely razed by the fire disaster that gutted Abubakar Rimi market.

Just when the state thought it had had enough of market fires, traders were greeted by the unfortunate incident at the Singer Market, which destroyed property worth millions of naira. Located along Ibrahim Taiwo Road, in Kano metropolis, the Singer Market is the largest foodstuff…





Source: Leadership Newspaper