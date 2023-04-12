Lagos Elections Tribunal Receives 48 Petitions From PDP, LP, Others





The Lagos State Governorship, National Assembly and State House of Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal has received 48 petitions from aggrieved parties arising from the 2023 general elections.

LEADERSHIP findings revealed that the secretariat of the Tribunal received four governorship petitions from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Abdul-Azeez Adediran (Jandor), Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, Allied Peoples Movement (APM) and Action Peoples Party (APP).

Respondents in the petition filed by the PDP and Jandor are the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat, the All Progressives Congress (APC), Labour Party and its candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour.

They are asking the Tribunal to disqualify Sanwo-Olu and Rhodes-Vivour for “non-compliance” with the Electoral Act 2022 as well as the guidelines of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In the petition marked EPT/LAG/GOV/01/2023…





Source: Leadership Newspaper