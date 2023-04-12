Peter Obi Is Being Impersonated In UK, Labour Party Raises Alarm





The Nigerian Labour Party (LP) has raised the alarm that its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, is being impersonated in London, United Kingdom, a development it attributed to his recent travails at the Heathrow Airport.

According to the Labour Party, Obi, who just came back from London, where he celebrated Easter, confirmed that he was harassed by London immigration officials and placed for detention but for the spontaneous reaction of Nigerians at the Heathrow Airport.

The Obi-Datti Media Office said they can confirm that the LP presidential candidate in the February 25 presidential poll arrived the Heathrow Airport in London from Nigeria on Good Friday, April 7, 2023, and joined the queue for the necessary Airport protocols when he was accosted by immigration officials, who handed him a detention note and told him to step aside.

He was questioned for a long time and it was very strange for a man who lived for over a decade in that country.

A statement issued by the Head,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper