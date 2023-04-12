Police Nab 2 Over Lynching Of OAU Final Year Student





Two suspects have been arrested by the Police in connection with the mob action that led to the death of a 500-level student of Civil Engineering Department at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State.

Recall that the deceased, Ahize Okoli, was beaten to death within the University premises for allegedly stealing a mobile phone by a mob on Tuesday.

The Osun State Police Command while giving update on the incident on Wednesday, said two persons were already in detention over the matter

The Command spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, who spoke to journalists, further said “investigation will continue into the incident and justice would be served. We have arrested two student leaders in connection with the incident.”

Also speaking, the Public Relations Officer of the University, Abiodun Olanrewaju, said the Police should be allowed to investigate the matter, adding that the management of the institution would also carry out its own findings.

Olanrewaju said, “the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper