Police Seal Plateau Assembly Complex Over Speakership Tussle





Plateau State commissioner of police, Mr Bartholomew Onyeka, has given reasons why the State House of Assembly will remain sealed until the lawmakers resolve their differences.

He warned the legislators and their supporters to stay off the Assembly till further notice.

LEADERSHIP reports that the impeached speaker of the House, Hon. Ayuba Abok, got a reinstatement judgement from the Plateau State High Court last week and resumed office immediately, while the sitting speaker, Hon. Yakubu Sanda, and others kicked against the judgement. This however led to a commotion, which forced the police to seal up the Assembly complex to prevent further breakdown of law and order.

The commissioner of police who made the disclosure while addressing newsmen in Jos the Plateau State capital said the command sealed up the Assembly complex as a result of threats and counter-threats that kept mounting on a daily basis over the unfortunate development.

According to him, the police command had invited…





Source: Leadership Newspaper