Ugochinyere Files Contempt Of Court Proceedings Against Imo CP





House of Representatives member-elect, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, has filed a contempt of court charges against Imo State Police Commissioner, Mohammed Ahmed Barde, over constant harassment and disobedience to court order.

Recall that an Abuja High Court had earlier in the year granted an order restraining the Imo State governor, the Nigeria Police Force, Inspector General of Police, Commissioner of Police Imo State, and the State Security Service from inviting, investigating, arresting or detaining Ugochinyere, who is also the spokesperson Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP).

However, in flagrant violation of the clear and mandatory order of the Court, the Commissioner of Police caused an illegal letter, which has now been quashed by the Court, to be issued inviting Ugochinyere for investigation.

But, in a swift reaction to the action of the Police and to uphold the principles of the rule of law for which he has always stood firm, Ugochinyere applied to the Court to issue…





Source: Leadership Newspaper