Why PDP Is Vigilant In Rivers –Wike





Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has said the on going protest by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in Port Harcourt is aimed at preventing the manipulation of the results of the March 18, 2023 Governorship and House of Assembly elections.

The governor noted that since the law allows political parties to access electoral materials INEC used in conducting the elections, the PDP in the state as a precautionary measure, is insisting on every party having access to the documents at the same time.

Wike, who spoke yesterday during a media chat in Port Harcourt, explained that PDP was simply being proactive to prevent a recurrence of malicious altering of the will expressed by Rivers people at the polls in 2015 by the police and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said: “There is nothing that is abnormal about what you think is going on in Port Harcourt. What PDP is doing is just to be vigilant….





Source: Leadership Newspaper