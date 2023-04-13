Africa Soft Power Takes 5-Day Summit To Kigali





The Africa Soft Power Group’s (ASP) flagship Africa Soft Power Summit will take place in Kigali, Rwanda, from May 23 – 27, 2023.

The summit represents the highest-level convening of the African creative, knowledge and digital sectors, bringing together public and private sector organisations, as well as pioneering individuals from the fields of law, finance, technology, sports, media, arts and entertainment, academia, philanthropy, politics and more.

Hosted at the Kigali Serena Hotel, the gathering will take place across 5 action packed days, including 3 main events:

The events include:the inaugural RAW Women’s Leadership Conference scheduled for May 24th. It is powered by ASP’s non-profit arm African Women on Board (AWB), RAW is Real, it’s Africa-hosted, and it’s women-led, seeking to push the reset button on gender discourse and ask the question: If the Diversity, Equality, & Inclusion (DEI) movement had been invented today, how might we approach it…





Source: Leadership Newspaper