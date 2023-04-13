APC Musician’s Police Escorts Dismissed Over Illegal Shooting Of Firearms





The Nigeria Police Force has dismissed three policemen for the offences of discreditable conduct and misuse of firearms, abuse of power, gross indiscipline and wastage of live ammunition.

The trio, Inspector. Dahiru Shuaibu, Sgt. Abdullahi Badamasi, and Sgt. Isah Danladi, were attached to a Kano based musician, Dauda Kahutu, popularly known as Rarara, on escort duties and in the course of their duty on Friday, April 7, 2023 at Kahutu village in Katsina State, the policemen repeatedly fired shots from their official firearms into the air despite police policy against firing in the air, standard operating procedure and relevant Force Orders; and disregarding the possible risk to the crowd at the location which included children.

LEADERSHIP reports that Rarara is a common feature of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign rallies since 2015.

The Force spokesperson, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the act was not only criminal and unprofessional but also…





