EFCC Arrests Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Borno





The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Wednesday, arrested 11 suspected internet fraudsters notoriously known as ‘Yahoo Boys’ in Maiduguri and environs in Borno State.

It was gathered that the operatives of the Maiduguri Zonal Command of the EFCC carried out sting operations in Jere and Maiduguri Local Government Areas of the State.

The all-male suspects were identified as Micah Joseph, Mari Ayuba, Ibrahim Abdullahi, Adam Abiodun and Victor Chinonso Okolieaboh.

Others include Olatunji Sherif, Bright Felix, Jude Linus Magaji, Jonah Jondi, Ojobaro Abdullahi, and Jerry Zizighi,

They were nabbed following credible intelligence on their alleged criminal activities, according to EFCC’s Head of Media, Wilson Uwujaren.

One Mercedes Benz GLK 350, a Toyota Corolla saloon car, smartphones, a Wi-Fi device, and power banks were recovered from the suspects.

According to the EFCC spokesman, the suspects will be charged to court as soon as the investigation was…







Source: Leadership Newspaper