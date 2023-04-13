India Records Single-Day 7,830 New Coronavirus Cases





India COVID-19 daily update, April 12, 2023: 7,830 new coronavirus cases

India has registered a single-day rise of 7,830 new coronavirus infections, the highest in 223 days, and the count of active cases in the country has increased to 40,215, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll due to the disease has increased to 5,31,016 with 16 new fatalities being reported two each in Delhi, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, and one each in Gujarat, Haryana, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, and five reconciled by Kerala the data updated at 8 am stated.

The tally of COVID-19 cases in the country was recorded at 4.47 crore (4,47,76,002), it showed. The country recorded a single-day jump of 7,946 COVID-19 cases on September 1 last year.

The count of active cases now comprises 0.09 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.72 per cent, according to the health ministry website. The number…





Source: Leadership Newspaper