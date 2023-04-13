Insecurity: Retired Police Chiefs Pledge Support To IGP Baba





Retired inspectors-general of police (IGPs) have pledged to support the management of the Nigeria Police Force and the current inspector-general of police, IGP Usman Baba to tackle insecurity in the country.

The retired IGPs stated this after their meeting at the headquarters of the Police Service Commission (PSC) in Abuja, yesterday.

The meeting was attended by retired inspector-generals of police Sunday Ehindero, Suleiman Abba, Police Service Commission chairman, Dr Solomon Arase among others.

Speaking after the meeting, Ehindero, who spoke on behalf of the retired IGPs stated that they have come together to appreciate the IGP for a successful election and pledged to support him in handling any challenges he may have.

It would be recalled that Arase, on assumption of office as the PSC chairman, pledged cordial working relationship with the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), in order to have an improved and professional police force.

Arase, who was the 18th Indigenous inspector-general…





Source: Leadership Newspaper