Insurgency: Yobe Community Decries Neglect By Gov’t, Donor Agencies





Residents of Gujba East, a community in Yobe State, which comprises of five political wards namely Goniri, Gotala/Gotumba, Dadingel, Ngurbuwa and Mandunari, have lamented their alleged neglect by the State government and donor agencies in terms of interventions to victims of the Boko Haram insurgency.

Gujba East Youth Development Forum made the lamentation in a press release sent to LEADERSHIP by its Director of Publicity, Comrade Lawan Mustapha, on Thursday.

According to him, the community is one of the worst-hit places by the insurgency in Yobe State, pointing out that in 2015, most residents were displaced and migrated to various locations in the country.

“Currently, four communities have returned since 2017 leaving one which is Mandunari. Since returning, the locals have no full access to their farms as the remnants of the insurgents are seen here and there and due to restrictions put in place by the Army.

“This makes the locals not able to cultivate what they can eat up to six…





Source: Leadership Newspaper