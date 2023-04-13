Kano Guber: NNPP Scored 178,374 Votes, Not Rightful Winner, APC Tells Tribunal





The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State, has said that the governor-elect of the State, Abba Kabir Yusuf​​​, of the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP) scored only 178,374 votes in the just-concluded governorship election in the state and shouldn’t have been declared the winner.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Yusuf as the winner of the March 18, 2023 governorship election in the state.

The electoral umpire said the NNPP candidate scored a total of 1,019,602 votes while it said the candidate of the APC, Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna scored 890,705.

But the party, in its petition before the State Election Petition Tribunal, said NNPP and it’s candidate had 896,022 unlawful votes during the election and if subracted from the 1,019,602 will leave him with 178,374 votes.

The party alleged that unlawful ballot papers that did not have the signature, stamp and date of the election were used in casting votes for the 2nd Respondent.

According to the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper