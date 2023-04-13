Kwara Speaker Urges Journalists To Strictly Adhere To Professionalism





Speaker, Kwara State House of Assembly, Engr Yakubu Salihu-Danladi on Wednesday charged journalists in the country to continue to ensure professionalism in their reportage

He gave the charge while receiving a survenir donated to him by the State House of Assembly Press Corp to congratulate him on his re-election in the just concluded general elections in the Stated

Salihu-Danladi described the media as strategic for political stability and an interface between the government and the people.

He assured the people of the state of quality legislations towards improving their welfare and pledged to improve on observed grey areas in the 10th Assembly when inaugurated.

Earlier, the chairman, Kwara State House of Assembly Press Corp, Mr AbdulRazaq Bello, had applauded the speaker for not disappointing the youth constituency as a successful young politician.

Bello explained that the survenir from House of Assembly Press Corp was to congratulate and appreciate the Speaker for his…





Source: Leadership Newspaper