Open Letter To Mr. President





13 April 2023.

Engr. Eferebo I. Sylvanus.

No 11 RSU Road, Off Ikwere Road.

Port Harcourt,

Rivers State.

Nigeria.

His Excellency Muhammadu Buhari (GCFR)

President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,

Office of the President,

Aso Rock Presidential Villa,

Abuja, FCT, Nigeria.

Dear Mr. President,

Federal Government Approval to Use $350 Million Cabotage Funds to Finance Vessel Purchases by Ship Owners in Nigeria.

My Concern.

I am writing to express my concerns about the recent move by the Federal Government to use $350 million of Cabotage funds to finance the purchase of vessels by ship owners in Nigeria. While the intention behind the approval may be to support the development of the Nigerian shipping industry, it is essential to consider the potential drawbacks of such a move.

The Cabotage Act of the Federal Republic of Nigeria was enacted to promote and protect the Nigerian maritime transportation and domestic shipping industry. The Act seeks to reserve the transportation of…





