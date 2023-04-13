‘Violation Of Public Contract Laws Costs Nigeria $10bn Yearly’





The Nigerian economy is losing at least $10 billion annually due to lack of transparency and accountability in public contracts procurement, a new report by Agora Policy, an Abuja-based think tank said.

According to the report, Nigeria’s current public procurement practices established significant correlation between weak public procurement procedures and corruption and its associated consequences such as poverty, infrastructural deficits and underdevelopment.

“The assessment put government’s revenue loss to underhanded transactions at 60 percent, averaging US$10 billion annually,” the report said.

Agora Policy identified inflation of contract costs, absence of procurement plans, poor project prioritisation, poor budgeting processes, lack of competition and manipulations of procurements in Nigeria’s contract award processes.

The report noted that some civil servants at the state and, in some cases federal offices, have themselves become the very face of the corruption…





Source: Leadership Newspaper