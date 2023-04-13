Youth Group Lauds Mangal Cement’s Industrial Drive In Kogi





A youth group from Western Senatorial District of Kogi State known as Okun Dynamic Front has commended the Chairman of Magal Cement Company, Alh. Dahiru Mangal for raising the level of industrialization in Kogi State.

The group in a statement signed by the President, Adedolapo Samuel said the establishment of Mangal Cement Company will ensure youth employment in the state, saying this is in line with the vision of the State Government under the leadership of Governor Yahaya Bello.

“Alh. Dahiru Mangal is not the only Billionaire in Nigeria. But while others are busy investing their resources abroad, Alh. Mangal has invested his own Nigeria and create wealth as well as employment for thousands of people working in his many companies.

“The establishment of a Cement Company by Mangal in Okunland will help address the monopoly of Dangote, bring down the cost of cement and also help many to own their homes. Many people will benefit from the company.

“We also wish to commend the Governor…





Source: Leadership Newspaper