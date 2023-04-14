10th NASS Leadership: Gbajabiamila, 283 Reps Vow To Respect APC Zoning





Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, and a coalition of returning and new members-elect from all the political parties that won seats in the parliament have vowed to respect the decision of the majority party in the National Assembly.

Gbajabimila, who pledged his commitment to the party’s zoning arrangement, said his emergence as speaker in 2019 was a product of zoning.

While dismissing a report by a national newspaper (not LEADERSHIP) that he was working against his deputy, Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase, and other aspirants who are aspiring for the position of the Speaker of the 10th Assembly, Gbajabiamila on his verified Twitter handle said he would abide by the zoning arrangement of the leadership of ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Today, April 13, 2023, a national daily carried a cover story in which it reported that I was against the aspiration of my deputy, Rt. Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase, and some other aspirants to the office of Speaker in the 10th…





Source: Leadership Newspaper