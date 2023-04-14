AATSG Backs Gbaja, Akpabio, Betara For CoS, Senate President, Speaker 





The foremost political support group that vigorously worked for the success of Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu and other elected All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders in the recently concluded general elections, the Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu Support Group (AATSG), has expressed support for the choice of the outgoing Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, the former Senate Minority Leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio and a four-time member of the House of Representatives and chairman, House Committee on Appropriation, Hon. Muktar Aliyu Betara, for the top positions of the Chief of Staff to the President, the Senate President, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, respectively in the next dispensation.

An APC chieftain in Ogun State and the national chairman of AATSG, Otunba Yomi Odunowo, who made call in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr. Seyi Shodipo, noted that the group in the course of its recent research and consultations found Rt….





Source: Leadership Newspaper