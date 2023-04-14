Army Admits Eviction Of Retired Officer, Denies Brutalising Family





The Nigerian Army has admitted its soldiers evicted Colonel Ugwoke (rtd) from his House 7 on Abakaliki Lane but denied brutalising his wife and children.

The director of Army public relations, Brig-gen Onyema Nwachukwu in a statement said the report that his wife and children were brutalized is misleading, adding that the retired senior officer’s belongings were moved to his personal house at number 127 Park Avenue, GRA Enugu to pave way for other serving officers to be accommodated.

“The scenario painted by the writer is therefore a facade and should be taken with a pinch of salt. The ejection process was audio visually documented, as it was envisaged that such allegations could arise. Emphatically, neither the wife nor children were brutalized and no property was damaged in the process of eviction.

“The retired senior officer’s belongings were simply transferred from the house in question to his personal house at number 127 Park Avenue, GRA Enugu to pave way for…





Source: Leadership Newspaper