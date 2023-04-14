Dangote Cement Reassures Shareholders Of Higher Returns





Chairman of Dangote Cement Plc, Aliko Dangote has assured shareholders and other stakeholders of the company’s management’s resolve to keep the company profitable by leveraging on strategic innovations for the continuous growth of their investments.

He stated this at the 14th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company held yesterday in Lagos.

Dangote said, the prospects for the cement company remain bright as the management will continue to innovate on quality products delivery to millions of its customers across Africa while touching the lives of its host communities.

According to him, “we will continue to make sure that we keep our shareholders happy, not only the shareholders but all our other stakeholders. Our strategy remains steadfast, focused on organic growth in Nigeria and Pan-Africa while ensuring that Africa’s regional integration becomes a reality. We will continue to contribute to improving regional trade within Africa by building plants across West and…





Source: Leadership Newspaper