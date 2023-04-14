JUST-IN: Onoja, Asuku Withdraw From Kogi Guber Race As Bello ‘Endorses’ Ododo





Ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary election in Kogi State, the deputy governor, Edward Onoja, and the Chief of Staff to Governor Yahaya Bello, Pharm. Mohammed Abdulkareem Asuku, have withdrawn from the race.

LEADERSHIP reports that the ruling APC had fixed its governorship primary election for Friday, April 14, 2023.

The decision of the duo is coming after a critical stakeholders meeting hosted by the state governor, Yahaya Bello, at the State headquarters of the APC in Lokoja, the State capital on Thursday, where the Governor allegedly unveiled his preferred candidate.

It is being speculated that Governor Bello may have picked a former Auditor-general of the State, Alh. Ahmed Usman Ododo, as his preferred successor.

Meanwhile, Onoja and Asuku announced their withdrawal from the governorship race via their respective verified Facebook pages shortly after the meeting in Lokoja.

