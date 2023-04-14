N.Y.C. Life Expectancy Dropped 4.6 Years in 2020, Officials Say





The coronavirus pandemic in 2020 caused the death rate in New York City to climb about 50 percent over the previous year, according to new data, a phenomenon not seen in nearly 200 years.

A wave of illness hit New York City, with little warning. Soon, it was sending the death rate rocketing upward.

It was 1834. New York City was just expanding its first railroad line. The penny press was flourishing. Cholera had struck. And smallpox was resurgent.

It would be nearly 200 years before another shock that seismic, when the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 caused the death rate in New York City to once again climb about 50 percent over the previous year, according to new data released Friday by the city’s health department. Additionally, life expectancy dropped citywide from 82.6 years in 2019 to 78 years in 2020, a drop of 4.6 years.

Throughout the 19th century, periodic outbreaks of cholera, smallpox, and other infectious diseases caused the city's death rate to surge.





