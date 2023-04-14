Quds Day: 20 Injured As Police, Shiites Clash In Kaduna





No fewer than 20 members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), also known as Shiites, have sustained varying degrees of injuries following a clash between them and operatives of the Nigerian Police Force during the group’s procession to mark the International Quds Day.

One of the leaders of the Movement, who addressed journalists at a safe location while the Policemen were still firing gunshots and tear gas cannisters at their members, Engr. Yunusa Lawal, said they were on peaceful processuon as part of the activities marking the international Quds day to say no to the continued illegal occupation of Palestine by aparthied Isreal before the police attacked their members.

According to him, “About 20 of our members suffered varying degrees of injuries with two of them including a woman sustaining gunshot injury, but so far, we cannot ascertain whether there is any casualty or not.

“Apartheid Israel continues its illegal occupation of Palestine. Incessant terror attacks by the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper