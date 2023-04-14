Ramadan: Andy Uba Visits More Abuja Mosques, Shares Food For Iftar





A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State, Senator Andy Uba, has continued his visits to Abuja mosques to share food to Muslim faithful for Iftar (breaking of fast).

Senator Uba, on Friday, visited the National Mosque in Central Area, Annur Mosque in Wuse II and Ansaru Deen Mosque in Maitama, all in Abuja.

Recall that earlier in the week, Senator Andy Uba congratulated the Nigerian Muslim ummah on this year’s Ramadan fast, calling on Nigerians to imbibe the virtues of selflessness, charity and love for one another as exemplified by the holy month.

Uba, who spoke on Monday while sharing food to the needy to break their Ramadan fast in Abuja, also called on the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to do his possible best on assumption of office, to unite Nigerians irrespective of tribe, religion or political leaning.

He said the calls became necessary in order to engender a peaceful nation and national development for the good of all.

Source: Leadership Newspaper