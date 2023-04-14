Wema Bank Launches Boot Camp ‘Sounds Of ALAT’ To Empower Creatives





ALAT by Wema, Africa’s first fully digital bank, is celebrating its 6th anniversary with the launch of ‘Sounds of ALAT’, a boot camp and creative workshop aimed at supporting young creatives in the entertainment industry in Nigeria.

The event, which will run from May 1 to May 5, 2023, at Wema Bank Purple Academy, will equip participants with top-notch industry knowledge and offer an opportunity to win up to N5million for the creation of the next ALAT jingle.

Sounds of ALAT is a co-creation campaign that brings together celebrities, facilitators, and judges from various sectors of the entertainment industry, including scriptwriters, producers, recording artists, sound mixers, A&R talent managers, and enthusiasts.

The workshop is part of ALAT’s anniversary activities to give back to society by supporting young creatives and upcoming artists in the entertainment industry.

According to the bank, to participate and launch your music career with a bang, download ALAT on iOS or Play…





Source: Leadership Newspaper