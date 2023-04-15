APC Decries Sack Of Ilesa University’s Principal Officers





The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the sacking of the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ilesa, Prof Kayode Ijaduola and other Principal Officers as reckless, crude and illegal.

The immediate past administration of Adegboyega Oyetola had in November 2022 inaugurated both the University Governing Council and the principal officers before their removal on Thursday.

The establishment of the institution was first officially pronounced on Thursday, March 31, 2022 with its establishment bill passed by the State House of Assembly on 4th August, 2022, signed into law by former Governor Adegboyega Oyetola on 27th of September, 2022 and licensed to operate with immediate effect by the National Universities Commission (NUC) on November 10, 2022.

Following the claims by the current administration in the state that the establishment of the university did not follow due process, a committee to review the entire process was set up and the White Papers on…





Source: Leadership Newspaper