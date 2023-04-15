Arabel Productions ‘The Two Aishas’ Pits Kannywood’s Favourites Sadau & Booth In Opposing Roles





Arabel Productions’ family drama The Two Aishas pits Kannywood’s favourite actresses Rahama Sadau and Maryam Booth in villain and protagonist roles.

The Two Aishas is the story of two women of shared Islamic faith and social status married to two best friends whose loyalty and friendship was tested, and left one party feeling robbed and betrayed by the other. Will their friendship survive the test?

The film is fashion icon Shareefah Abiola Andu’s first dive into executive producing a movie. The founder of the Arabel Islamic merchandise brand, said while the brand is a household name in the fashion industry, she is looking forward to and embracing new forms of expression to elevate the Islam and Islamic culture.

“The Two Aishas provided us a new opportunity to do what we have been known for, this time through the lens of filmmaking. Indeed, there is a nexus between fashion and film. So, this is not a totally strange terrain for us. This marks an exciting new journey for…





Source: Leadership Newspaper