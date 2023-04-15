Embattled Reps Majority Leader, Doguwa, Wins Reelection





The Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa, has won the Tudun Wada/Doguwa federal constituency seat of Kano State.

Doguwa was declared winner following the Saturday’s supplementary election held in some polling units of the constituency.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) returning officer, Professor Sani Ibrahim, announced the results, saying Doguwa of the All Progressives Congress (APC) got 41, 573 votes to eventually win the election.

His closest opponent and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) flagbearer, Yushau Salisu, polled 34,831 votes while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate got 2,111 votes.

LEADERSHIP recalls that Doguwa was earlier announced winner of the February 25 National Assembly elections before INEC rescinded its decision, saying the Returning Officer for the constituency announced Doguwa winner under duress.

The electoral Commission consequently cancelled elections in some polling units of the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper