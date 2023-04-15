Federal Govt, CSOs Launch Reproductive Health Documents





As part of efforts to provide policy direction to stakeholders in the reproductive, maternal, newborn, child, adolescent health and nutrition service delivery space in the country,

the Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH) in collaboration with John Snow. Inc and other civil society organisations has launched five health policy documents.

The minister of health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, who spoke during the launch of the documents in Abuja, said some progress had been made over the years in the scale-up of the delivery and uptake of family planning services and commodities.

However, he said more work needs to be done to achieve the set targets and ultimate goal towards ensuring that women are supported to make choices in their quest to meet their maternal and family planning needs.

“Currently, our modern contraceptive prevalence rate is at 12 percent which is far below our FP 2030 target of 27 percent,” he said.

In her goodwill message, the in- country lead, Self-Care Accelerator…





Source: Leadership Newspaper