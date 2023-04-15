ISWAP Planning To Use Drones For Attacks – ISS 





The Institute For Security Studies (ISS) has revealed that the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) is preparing to use drones for attacks in the Lake Chad Basin.

ISS said in an attempt to strike undetected, the terrorists plan to use the unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to fly improvised explosive devices (IEDs) to targeted locations in Nigeria and neighbouring countries.

It noted that the Nigerian military had inflicted losses on Boko Haram factions, Jama’atu Ahlis-Sunna Lidda’Awati Wal-Jihad (JAS) and ISWAP, forcing the latter to re-strategise.

The research, comprising analysis of propaganda materials and interviews with former combatants and associates, show an elaborate use of communication technology.

This includes satellite phones, drones, social media, high-speed printers, laptops, cameras, Wi-Fi, clip-on microphones, walkie-talkies, and data compression and archiving software.

The research found that the tools are used by ISWAP’s media team led by Abba Yusuf…





Source: Leadership Newspaper