JUST-IN: APC Wins Plateau Central Senatorial Election





The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former member of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Hon. Diket Plang, as winner of the Plateau Central Senatorial election.

INEC Returning Officer, Dr. Jima Lar, announced the result on Saturday in Pankshin LGA, the headquarters of the Plateau Central Senatorial zone after the review of the February 25 National Assembly elections.

Dr. Lar said that Hon. Diket Plang scored a total 131,129 votes to emerge the winner of the election, adding that Yohanna Gotom of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) came second with 127,022 votes, while Garba Pwul of the Labour Party came third with 36,510 votes.

He said that Hon Diket Plang having scored the highest number of votes at the election and having satisfied the requirements of the law was declared the winner of the Plateau Central Senatorial zone election.





