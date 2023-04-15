JUST-IN: NNPP Candidate Defeats 3-time Lawmaker In Fagge Federal Constituency





Candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), Barrister M.B. Shehi, has been declared winner of the Fagge federal constituency election in Kano State.

Shehu defeated the incumbent Member of House of Representatives representing the federal constituency, Aminu Sulaiman Goro of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who is serving his 3rd term in the House of Representatives.

Announcing the results after Saturday’s supplementary election, the Returning Officer, Professor Ibrahim Tajo Suraj, said Shehu polled 19,024 votes of the total votes cast, followed by the candidate of the Labour Party, Shuaibu Abubakar, who polled 12,789 votes.

According to the results, Aminu Sulaiman Goro of APC came third with 8,669 votes.

“That Barrister MB. Shehu of the NNPP, having satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the highest number of votes is declared winner of the election,” the Returning Officer declared.

Source: Leadership Newspaper