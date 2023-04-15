Labour Party Members Organise Parallel Guber Primaries In Imo





There were three different venues of Labour Party (LP) governorship primary elections holding simultaneously to elect the gubernatorial candidate of the party for the 2023 Imo State governorship election.

Some LP members converged at Landmark Centre, others gathered at Andre Hotel MCC Road, while another group were at Chukwuma Nwaoha Junction, also along MCC Road, all in Owerri, the Imo state capital, for the primary elections.

Comrade Precious Nwadike, media committee chairman for the LP governorship primary election, told LEADERSHIP that they were waiting for the officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the representatives of the National Working Committee of Labour Party for the exercise.

The governorship aspirants included a former Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Barr. Kelechi Kennedy Nwagwu; Senator Athan Achonu; Maj-Gen Lincoln Jack Ogunewe (Rtd); AIG Charles Agomuo (Rtd); Chief Joseph Ukaegbu, and Chief C. Ishiguzo.

Others were Chief…





Source: Leadership Newspaper