Presidential Poll: Forensic Analysis Shows Over-voting In 10,000 PUs, Omokri Claims





A social activist and author, Reno Omokri, has said that forensic analysis of the just-concluded presidential election results of the February 25, 2023 has showed that there were over-voting in more than 10,000 polling units, which represents almost eight per cent of all PUs in the country.

He, however, told the the Nigerian judiciary that the world was watching the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT) and hoped it will abide by the provision of the law as enshrined in Nigeria’s Electoral Act of 2022.

In a statement released to journalists Saturday, the former presidential aide also called on Nigerians to add their voices to that of millions of others against miscarriage of justice by the Nigerian Judiciary.

The statement titled, “An Action Call To Save Democracy in Nigeria”, said the alleged over-voting was only possible due to manual accreditation of voters and transmission of votes, rather than the legally required electronic accreditation via Bimodal Voter…





Source: Leadership Newspaper