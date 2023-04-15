Remains Of Ex-Army Spokesman, Brig Gen Texas Chukwu, Buried In Abuja





A former Director of Army Public Relations (DAPR), Brigadier General Jude Texas Ezeh Chukwu (retired), has been laid to rest at Guards Brigade Cemetery, Lungi Barracks, Abuja.

The late senior officer passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at his residence in Abuja.

The body of Brigadier General Chukwu (retired) arrived at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mambila Barracks, where a funeral service was held in his honour before it was conveyed to the Guards Brigade Cemetery at Lungi for final interment.

In a statement by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, who was represented by Brigadier General Agada Ameh, during the funeral oration described Chukwu as a brilliant, diligent resourceful, and meticulous senior officer, who had an unblemished record throughout his career in the Army.

The COAS eulogised the late senior officer for his forthrightness, remarkable and overwhelming moral…





Source: Leadership Newspaper