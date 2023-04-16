10th NASS: Plateau Lawmaker, Gagdi, Joins Speakership Race





A member of the House of Representatives from Plateau State under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Yusuf Gagdi, has joined the House Speakership race in tue incoming 10th National Assembly.

In a statement signed by Hon. Inalegwu Ejembi Adaje on Sunday confirming the development, he said Hon. Gagdi, who is the chairman of the House Committee on Navy in the current 9th Assembly will, however, wait and respect his party’s eventual decision on zoning of presiding officer positions.

The lawmaker, who is representing Pankshin/Kanam/Kanke federal constituency of Plateau State, has been meeting colleagues in the Green Chamber to position himself in the event that the Speakership position is zoned to the North-Central zone where he hails from.

Gagdi, who is in his early 40s, has set a record as the first-time federal lawmaker to have six self-sponsored Bills assented to by Mr. President.

One of the Bills Gagdi sponsored was for the review and re-enactment of the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper