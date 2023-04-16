Achonu Emerges Labour Party Guber Candidate In Imo





Erstwhile Senator representing Imo North, Athan Achonu, has emerged the governorship candidate of the Labour Party for Imo State.

Achonu won a keenly contested primary election at the Landmark Centre, which was supervised by Labour Party officials.

He will be locking horns with Governor Hope Uzodimma of the All Progressives Congress (APC); Senator Samuel Anyanwu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP); amongst others, during November 2023 governorship election in the State.

The chairman of the Election Panel and governor-elect of Abia State, Dr Alex Otti, declared Achonu the winner of the primary election, having polled the highest number of votes than 15 other aspirants.

Otti said the contest was transparent, free, and fair. He announced Achonu as winner having scored 134 votes while his closest rival, Jack Ogunewe, had 125 votes.

Other aspirants were Barr Ndidi Anike-Okechukwu who polled one vote, AIG Agomuo 1 votes, Chief Basil Maduka got 3 votes, Kelechi Nwagwu 9 votes, Chief…





Source: Leadership Newspaper